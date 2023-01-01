Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Rittenhouse Square
/
Philadelphia
/
Rittenhouse Square
/
Hot Chocolate
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve hot chocolate
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.3
(215 reviews)
Guatemalan Organic Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Guatemalan organic chocolate & almond milk.
More about El Merkury
SANDWICHES
Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia
Avg 5
(2 reviews)
16 Oz Hot Chocolate
$3.50
12 Oz Hot Chocolate
$3.00
More about Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street
