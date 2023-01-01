Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Rittenhouse Square

Go
Rittenhouse Square restaurants
Toast

Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guatemalan Organic Hot Chocolate$5.00
Guatemalan organic chocolate & almond milk.
More about El Merkury
Rowhome Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16 Oz Hot Chocolate$3.50
12 Oz Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Rowhome Coffee - Pine Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Rittenhouse Square

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Rigatoni

Quesadillas

Cake

Map

More near Rittenhouse Square to explore

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston