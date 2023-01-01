Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango lassi in
Rittenhouse Square
/
Philadelphia
/
Rittenhouse Square
/
Mango Lassi
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve mango lassi
Masala Kitchen
2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.8
(668 reviews)
Mango Lassi
$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Indian Mango pulp (12oz bottle)
More about Masala Kitchen
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi (16oz)
$5.50
Mango Lassi
$5.50
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
