Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in Rittenhouse Square

Go
Rittenhouse Square restaurants
Toast

Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve mango lassi

Item pic

 

Masala Kitchen

2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (668 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.45
Traditional Yogurt drink with the blend of Indian Mango pulp (12oz bottle)
More about Masala Kitchen
Item pic

 

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Lassi (16oz)$5.50
Mango Lassi$5.50
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Rittenhouse Square

Chicken Biryani

Cookies

Al Pastor Tacos

Spaghetti

Shrimp Tacos

Cake

Curry

Calamari

Map

More near Rittenhouse Square to explore

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (383 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston