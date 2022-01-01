Quesadillas in Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Square restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Mixed cheeses, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa roja.
More about Mission Taqueria
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Quesadillas
|$9.00
A big ol corn tortilla made with our fresh ground masa, then filled with a blend of Queso Oaxaca & Monterey Jack cheeses. You can add chicken, carnitas, or mushrooms if you want extra yumminess. :)