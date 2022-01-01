Quesadillas in Rittenhouse Square

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.00
Mixed cheeses, flour tortilla, sour cream, and salsa roja.
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
Quesadillas image

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$9.00
A big ol corn tortilla made with our fresh ground masa, then filled with a blend of Queso Oaxaca & Monterey Jack cheeses. You can add chicken, carnitas, or mushrooms if you want extra yumminess. :)
More about Mission Taqueria
Tio Flores image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchin' Quesadilla$11.00
flour tortilla, queso mixto, frito chips, black bean, onion, cilantro, chipotle smoked salsa, lime crema 🌿
More about Tio Flores

