Tostadas in Rittenhouse Square

Pupusa & Tostada Combo image

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pupusa & Tostada Combo$13.50
Your choice of pupusa (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
Taquito & Tostada Combo$13.50
Your choice of taquito (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.
Tostada (2)$10.99
Two thick and crispy corn tortillas topped with salsa, queso fresco and cilantro. Add your choice of meat. Pick up to 4 toppings on each.
More about El Merkury
Consumer pic

 

Condesa / El Techo

1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada de Calabaza$14.00
Crispy corn tortilla topped with smashed kabocha squash, roasted maitake mushrooms, house pickled vegetables, cotija cheese, and topped with sour orange habanero salsa.
More about Condesa / El Techo

