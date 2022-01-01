Roxborough pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Roxborough

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza image

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Pizza 12"$13.00
Square pizza is 12 x 12 inches and cut into 6 slices.
Large Pizza 17"$16.00
Square pizza is 12 x 17 inches and cut into 10 slices.
Traditional Wings
Fresh chicken wings with blue cheese or ranch and celery.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen image

 

Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen

4317 Fleming Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4Pack 16oz Nutz About Philly - Imperial Peanut Stout$20.00
Tones of dark chocolate, raisins and vanilla finishing with warm roasted peanuts. Medium body and not super sweet, so it's easy to enjoy - a sipper for sure! Imperial Stout - 9.1% *Contains: Peanuts
SO CHEESY (PLAIN)$12.50
Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
DA CHEESESTEAK... PIZZA$16.95
Brewhouse Dough, Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Mozzarella & Cooper Sharp, Red Bell Pepper Slices, Diced Red Onion & Worcestershire Sauce.
More about Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
The Couch Tomato Cafe image

 

The Couch Tomato Cafe

102 Rector Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
16" Veggie House Special$22.99
More about The Couch Tomato Cafe

