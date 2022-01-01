Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Roxborough

Roxborough restaurants
Roxborough restaurants that serve cake

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.00
Fudge cake filled with chocolate mousse, dipped in chocolate ganache, and finished with chocolate flakes.
Peanut Butter Explosion Cake$6.00
A chocolate candy bar bottom, topped with peanut butter ganache, chocolate mousse, and finished with chopped peanuts and peanut butter sauce.
Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
Carnival favorite topped with powdered sugar
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk

4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.7 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENT crab cakes$29.00
pan-roasted housemade crab crakes, cilantro-jalapeno remoulade & crisp green salad
