Cake in Roxborough
Roxborough restaurants that serve cake
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.00
Fudge cake filled with chocolate mousse, dipped in chocolate ganache, and finished with chocolate flakes.
|Peanut Butter Explosion Cake
|$6.00
A chocolate candy bar bottom, topped with peanut butter ganache, chocolate mousse, and finished with chopped peanuts and peanut butter sauce.
More about Union Tap House
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.00
Carnival favorite topped with powdered sugar