Mozzarella sticks in
Roxborough
/
Philadelphia
/
Roxborough
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Roxborough restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00
Served with Santucci sauce.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
served with marinara sauce
More about Union Tap House
Browse other tasty dishes in Roxborough
Nachos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Roxborough to explore
East Passyunk Crossing
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Queen Village
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Spring Garden
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Penn Center
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Society Hill
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Cedar Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Art Museum District
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Market East
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston