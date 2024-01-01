Pretzels in Roxborough

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Roxborough restaurants that serve pretzels
New Ridge Brewing Co.
6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Big Ol' Bavarian Pretzel
$12.00
beer cheese, german mustard
Union Tap House - Manayunk
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Pretzel Park Rods
$8.00
served with guldens mustard
