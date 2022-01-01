Society Hill restaurants you'll love
Society Hill's top cuisines
Must-try Society Hill restaurants
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Classic Hot Wings, Crudite, Blue Cheese
*sauce will be on the side be default
|Salmon
|$22.00
mushroom risotto, butternut squash, almonds
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Anchovy
*Dressing will be on the side be default
*Anchovy in dressing can NOT be omitted,
the breadcrumb topping is gluten free
More about Brauhaus Schmitz
Brauhaus Schmitz
718 South St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|LAUGENBREZEL
|$6.00
our signature German pretzel with bier cheese dip
|WURSTPLATTE 6 sausages
|$38.00
all 6 of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
|WURSTPLATTE 2 sausages
|$18.00
sampler of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Garlic Butter Bomb
|$1.00
Regular garlic butter sauce w/ garlic, butter, Cajun seasonings.
Tastes garlicky, buttery, & savory.
|Catfish Nuggets
|$9.00
Bite sized catfish fried crispy in cornmeal
|Sidekick Combo
|$28.00
Choice of Snow Crab (1/2 lb) or Dungeness Crab (1/2 lb)
Includes: Headless Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides
More about BLOOMSDAY
PASTRY
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|The Rich Burger (DINNER ONLY not available at brunch)
|$6.00
our 3oz smash burger w/cooper sharp ´merican cheese, pickles, catsup & mustard on a potato bun.
Legend has it, Rich Villa ate a dozen of these before landing a big project deal! You could too! BELIEVE!!!
|Fish n Chips (FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL) *Gluten-Free
|$25.00
Hey HEY! This is our special that we prepare on Friday nights ONLY! It is vodka-battered hake, deep-fried and served with twice-fried kennebec potatoes. It comes with curry aioli, malt vinegar, tartar sauce and a 16oz can of good local beer. (and yes, it is gluten-free minus the malt vinegar and sub in cider for the beer)
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Philly Bread Co. wheat toast, chive oil, sherry reduction, pumpkin seeds