Society Hill restaurants you'll love

Go
Society Hill restaurants
Toast

Society Hill's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Society Hill restaurants

BRIDGET FOY'S image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Classic Hot Wings, Crudite, Blue Cheese
*sauce will be on the side be default
Salmon$22.00
mushroom risotto, butternut squash, almonds
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Anchovy
*Dressing will be on the side be default
*Anchovy in dressing can NOT be omitted,
the breadcrumb topping is gluten free
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Brauhaus Schmitz image

 

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1547 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LAUGENBREZEL$6.00
our signature German pretzel with bier cheese dip
WURSTPLATTE 6 sausages$38.00
all 6 of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
WURSTPLATTE 2 sausages$18.00
sampler of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
More about Brauhaus Schmitz
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys image

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Butter Bomb$1.00
Regular garlic butter sauce w/ garlic, butter, Cajun seasonings.
Tastes garlicky, buttery, & savory.
Catfish Nuggets$9.00
Bite sized catfish fried crispy in cornmeal
Sidekick Combo$28.00
Choice of Snow Crab (1/2 lb) or Dungeness Crab (1/2 lb)
Includes: Headless Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
BLOOMSDAY image

PASTRY

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Rich Burger (DINNER ONLY not available at brunch)$6.00
our 3oz smash burger w/cooper sharp ´merican cheese, pickles, catsup & mustard on a potato bun.
Legend has it, Rich Villa ate a dozen of these before landing a big project deal! You could too! BELIEVE!!!
Fish n Chips (FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL) *Gluten-Free$25.00
Hey HEY! This is our special that we prepare on Friday nights ONLY! It is vodka-battered hake, deep-fried and served with twice-fried kennebec potatoes. It comes with curry aioli, malt vinegar, tartar sauce and a 16oz can of good local beer. (and yes, it is gluten-free minus the malt vinegar and sub in cider for the beer)
Avocado Toast$12.00
Philly Bread Co. wheat toast, chive oil, sherry reduction, pumpkin seeds
More about BLOOMSDAY
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - South Street

443 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Dozen Bagels$23.00
1/2 Dozen Bagels$12.00
More about Spread Bagelry - South Street
Map

More near Society Hill to explore

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Washington Square West

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Bella Vista

No reviews yet

Art Museum District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston