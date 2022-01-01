Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse cake in
Society Hill
/
Philadelphia
/
Society Hill
/
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Society Hill restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$11.00
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys - 228 South Street
228 South Street, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$6.00
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys - 228 South Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Society Hill
Salmon
Chocolate Mousse
Carrot Cake
Caesar Salad
Chocolate Cake
Tomato Soup
Tiramisu
Cake
More near Society Hill to explore
Penn Center
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Washington Square West
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Art Museum District
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Bella Vista
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(607 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston