Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Society Hill

Go
Society Hill restaurants
Toast

Society Hill restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$10.00
feta Greek salad, grilled pita
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
BLOOMSDAY image

PASTRY

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
Takeout
White Bean Hummus$12.00
served w/ roasted red pepper and carrot relish, and pistachio.
More about BLOOMSDAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Society Hill

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Society Hill to explore

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Washington Square West

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Art Museum District

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Bella Vista

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (787 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (964 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston