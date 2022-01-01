Brisket in
Spring Garden
/
Philadelphia
/
Spring Garden
/
Brisket
Spring Garden restaurants that serve brisket
underground concepts
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
beef brisket
$13.00
black pepper beef brisket, horseradish, cheddar, crispy shallots, lettuce, on a big marty sesame seed roll
More about underground concepts
Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Garden
Chicken Tenders
Waffles
More near Spring Garden to explore
Rittenhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Old City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Queen Village
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Society Hill
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Kensington
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(106 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston