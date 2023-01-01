Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Spring Garden

Go
Spring Garden restaurants
Toast

Spring Garden restaurants that serve cake

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake$12.75
Lump crab. meat, remoulade sauce, served with French fries
Chocolate Roulade$7.00
Flourless chocolate sponge cake, Chantilly cognac whipped cream, powdered sugar, berries.. (g)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Lucky Well - Spring Arts

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southern Coconut Cake$8.00
Light coconut cake layers, creamy coconut filling, coconut cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut flakes. Yeah! Did we mention it's got coconut?
*Contains egg, dairy, gluten, COCONUT
More about The Lucky Well - Spring Arts

Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Garden

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Brisket

Cookies

Map

More near Spring Garden to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (192 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (651 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston