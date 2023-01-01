Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Spring Garden

Spring Garden restaurants
Toast

Spring Garden restaurants that serve chili

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$7.25
Rich Chili featuring Beyond Beef, red peppers onions, roasted corn and black beans topped with cheddar and jack cheeses.
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
The Lucky Well image

 

The Lucky Well - Spring Arts

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas Style Red Chili$7.00
We'll have you down South in no time with this Texas style Red Chili. Brisket, chuck, and ground sirloin come together with dried chiles, spices and a whole lot of love. No beans in this Chili . Topped with cheddar cheese and onion.
More about The Lucky Well - Spring Arts

