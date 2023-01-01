Chili in Spring Garden
Spring Garden restaurants that serve chili
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Chili
|$7.25
Rich Chili featuring Beyond Beef, red peppers onions, roasted corn and black beans topped with cheddar and jack cheeses.
More about The Lucky Well - Spring Arts
The Lucky Well - Spring Arts
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Texas Style Red Chili
|$7.00
We'll have you down South in no time with this Texas style Red Chili. Brisket, chuck, and ground sirloin come together with dried chiles, spices and a whole lot of love. No beans in this Chili . Topped with cheddar cheese and onion.