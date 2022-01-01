Chopped salad in Spring Garden
Spring Garden restaurants that serve chopped salad
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Chop Salad
|$11.50
Iceberg/romaine blend, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onions, pepitas, avocado, cucumber, queso fresco and choice of dressing.
The Lucky Well
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Green Kale, Parmesan Cheese, Herbed Croutons and Buttermilk Caesar Dressing
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Napa and Red cabbage, Frisee, Cauliflower, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Zucchini and Squash, Smoked Pumpkin Seeds, Cheddar, Memphis Mustard Dressing, Toasted Bread Crumbs