Chopped salad in Spring Garden

Spring Garden restaurants
Spring Garden restaurants that serve chopped salad

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Salad$11.50
Iceberg/romaine blend, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onions, pepitas, avocado, cucumber, queso fresco and choice of dressing.
Chop Salad$12.00
Iceberg/romaine blend, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, red onion, pepitas, cucumbers, acocado and queso fresco with your chice of dressing. (v, *v+)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$12.00
Green Kale, Parmesan Cheese, Herbed Croutons and Buttermilk Caesar Dressing
Chopped Salad$12.00
Napa and Red cabbage, Frisee, Cauliflower, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Zucchini and Squash, Smoked Pumpkin Seeds, Cheddar, Memphis Mustard Dressing, Toasted Bread Crumbs
More about The Lucky Well

