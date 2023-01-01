Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Spring Garden
/
Philadelphia
/
Spring Garden
/
Clams
Spring Garden restaurants that serve clams
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.6
(54 reviews)
Clam Chowder
$7.00
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
PASTA
Heffe Spring Garden
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.5
(905 reviews)
LINGUINE & CLAMS
$18.00
Fresh garlic, chopped clams, basil
More about Heffe Spring Garden
Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Garden
Pudding
Cake
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Cheesecake
Pies
Chili
Chopped Salad
More near Spring Garden to explore
Rittenhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Old City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Queen Village
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Society Hill
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Kensington
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(122 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(693 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston