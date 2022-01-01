Fried chicken sandwiches in Spring Garden
Spring Garden restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
pickle brined chicken, arugula, pickles, bacon, house cheese blend, Liquid Art sauce, pretzel bun
The Lucky Well - Spring Arts
|Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots.
|Spicy TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried "Chicken" Sandwich
|$17.00
TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots.
|TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried "Chicken" Sandwich
|$17.00
TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots