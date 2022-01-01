Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Spring Garden

Go
Spring Garden restaurants
Toast

Spring Garden restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
pickle brined chicken, arugula, pickles, bacon, house cheese blend, Liquid Art sauce, pretzel bun
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Item pic

 

The Lucky Well - Spring Arts

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots.
Spicy TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried "Chicken" Sandwich$17.00
TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots.
TiNDLE (Plant Based) Fried "Chicken" Sandwich$17.00
TiNDLE "Chicken Made From Plants" Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots
More about The Lucky Well - Spring Arts

Browse other tasty dishes in Spring Garden

Chicken Sandwiches

Chopped Salad

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Tacos

Salmon

Turkey Burgers

Brisket

Map

More near Spring Garden to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston