University City restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.50
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
|Latte
|$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen
3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Korean Beef Spurrito
|$11.25
Thinly sliced beef in a sweet soy garlic marinade, sweet/spicy gochujang sauce, rice noodles, pickled cucumber, lightly pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Wrapped in rice paper.
|Lemongrass Chicken Spurrito (GF)
|$9.75
Lemongrass chicken, Vietnamese dressing, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free
|Spicy Peanut Chicken Spurrito (GF)
|$9.75
Lemongrass chicken, Spicy peanut sauce, jalapeños, sriracha, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free
The Commons
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|3pc burger sliders
|$8.00
|Popcorn Chicken
|$7.00
|Jawnion
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Pineapple, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, White & Wild Rice, Spring Greens
|4 pc Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
with Honey Mustard
|Single Cheeseburger
|$7.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sunset Sauce
Baby Blues BBQ
3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Wings.
|$15.95
|Chicken Platter.
|$18.95
|Brisket Platter.
|$23.95
Walnut Street Cafe
2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
brioche bun, slaw, spicy mayo & fries
Spread Bagelry - Penn
3602 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|Turkey Club
|$12.25
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00