University City restaurants you'll love

University City's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Bagels
Must-try University City restaurants

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
Toasted Bagel$2.50
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
Latte$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
More about The Board and Brew
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen image

 

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen

3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Beef Spurrito$11.25
Thinly sliced beef in a sweet soy garlic marinade, sweet/spicy gochujang sauce, rice noodles, pickled cucumber, lightly pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Wrapped in rice paper.
Lemongrass Chicken Spurrito (GF)$9.75
Lemongrass chicken, Vietnamese dressing, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free
Spicy Peanut Chicken Spurrito (GF)$9.75
Lemongrass chicken, Spicy peanut sauce, jalapeños, sriracha, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free
More about PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen
The Commons image

 

The Commons

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3pc burger sliders$8.00
Popcorn Chicken$7.00
Jawnion$8.00
More about The Commons
Sunset Social image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Social

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.6 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Pineapple, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, White & Wild Rice, Spring Greens
4 pc Chicken Fingers$9.00
with Honey Mustard
Single Cheeseburger$7.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sunset Sauce
More about Sunset Social
Baby Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Blues BBQ

3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings.$15.95
Chicken Platter.$18.95
Brisket Platter.$23.95
More about Baby Blues BBQ
Walnut Street Cafe image

 

Walnut Street Cafe

2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
brioche bun, slaw, spicy mayo & fries
More about Walnut Street Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Penn

3602 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Turkey Club$12.25
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
More about Spread Bagelry - Penn
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

3731 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (5411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow

