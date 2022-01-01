University City cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in University City
More about The Board and Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.50
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
|Latte
|$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
More about Walnut Street Cafe
Walnut Street Cafe
2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
brioche bun, slaw, spicy mayo & fries