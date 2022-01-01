Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in University City

University City restaurants
Toast

University City restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$9.00
With sliced avocado, shredded Parmesan, croutons and cherry tomato
More about The Board and Brew
Baby Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Blues BBQ

3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$11.95
More about Baby Blues BBQ

