Caesar salad in
University City
/
Philadelphia
/
University City
/
Caesar Salad
University City restaurants that serve caesar salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.5
(95 reviews)
Caesar Salad
$9.00
With sliced avocado, shredded Parmesan, croutons and cherry tomato
More about The Board and Brew
Baby Blues BBQ
3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$11.95
More about Baby Blues BBQ
