Chicken sandwiches in University City

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry wood smoked bacon, provolone, pickled onions, romaine and tomato on ciabatta
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Social

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.6 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Donna's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Buttermilk Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
Walnut Street Cafe

2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
brioche bun, slaw, spicy mayo & fries
