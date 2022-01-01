Chicken sandwiches in University City
University City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Board and Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry wood smoked bacon, provolone, pickled onions, romaine and tomato on ciabatta
More about Sunset Social
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|Donna's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Buttermilk Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles