Chicken tenders in
University City
/
Philadelphia
/
University City
/
Chicken Tenders
University City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
Avg 4.5
(95 reviews)
Chicken Tender- Hushpuppy Main
$18.00
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
The Post
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries
$12.00
More about The Post
