Waffles in
University City
/
Philadelphia
/
University City
/
Waffles
University City restaurants that serve waffles
The Commons
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Waffle Fries
$6.00
More about The Commons
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
Avg 3.6
(115 reviews)
Waffle Fries
$5.00
More about Sunset Social
