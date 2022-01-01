Washington Square West restaurants you'll love

Washington Square West restaurants
Toast

Washington Square West's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Latin American
Must-try Washington Square West restaurants

Huff Puff BBQ image

 

Huff Puff BBQ

246 S 11st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
St Louis Ribs Half Rack$17.95
served with cole slaw and one side
Brisket Sandwich$16.95
14 hour brisket on a pretzel roll with beer cheese served with rustic fries!
Pulled Pork Platter$16.95
1/2 lb slow smoked pulled pork with coleslaw and one side
More about Huff Puff BBQ
Bleu Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LUNCH 3 Roll$17.95
Choose any 3 regular roll served with soup or salad
LUNCH 2 Roll$12.95
Choose any 2 regular roll served with soup or salad
3 ROLLS REGULAR COMBO$23.95
"GREAT DEAL" Choose any 3 from regular roll, served with miso soup or green salad
More about Bleu Sushi
Foodery image

 

Foodery

1710 Sansom Street 1st Floor, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TOMATO BISQUE SOUP$7.00
PROVOLONE CROSTINI
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$8.00
GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN, ROMAINE, ARUGULA, SPINICH OR MIXED GREENS
THE SWAN (VEGETARIAN)$12.00
ARTICHOKES, OVEN DRIED TOMATOS, EGGPLANT, PORTABELLA MUSHROOM, MOZZARELLA , BASIL
More about Foodery
Middle Child image

 

Middle Child

248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Phoagie (Vegan)$12.90
Hoisin-Roasted Eggplant, Avocado, Fresh and Frizzled Onions, Stemmy Cilantro, Pho Sauce, Seeded Hoagie Roll. Eggplant contains gluten. No substitutions.
So Long Sal!$12.90
Salami, Prosciutto Cotto, Onion, Sharp Provolone, House Dressing, Artichoke Spread, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
The Surfer$12.90
House Turkey, Swiss, Blueberry Masala Jam, Arugula, Duke's Mayo, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
More about Middle Child
Mixto Restaurante image

 

Mixto Restaurante

1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas (2)$6.50
Sopa de Camarones$15.50
Maduro Relleno$12.00
More about Mixto Restaurante
Poke Burri - Philadelphia image

 

Poke Burri - Philadelphia

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ginger Miso Salad$3.50
Lettuce, cabbage, carrots, with ginger miso dressing.
Fresh Tuna Bowl$13.00
Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.
Spicy Tuna Nacho$7.25
Spicy tuna, avocado, wonton nacho, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and green onions.
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia
Map

