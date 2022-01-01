Washington Square West restaurants you'll love
Huff Puff BBQ
246 S 11st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|St Louis Ribs Half Rack
|$17.95
served with cole slaw and one side
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.95
14 hour brisket on a pretzel roll with beer cheese served with rustic fries!
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.95
1/2 lb slow smoked pulled pork with coleslaw and one side
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|LUNCH 3 Roll
|$17.95
Choose any 3 regular roll served with soup or salad
|LUNCH 2 Roll
|$12.95
Choose any 2 regular roll served with soup or salad
|3 ROLLS REGULAR COMBO
|$23.95
"GREAT DEAL" Choose any 3 from regular roll, served with miso soup or green salad
Foodery
1710 Sansom Street 1st Floor, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TOMATO BISQUE SOUP
|$7.00
PROVOLONE CROSTINI
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$8.00
GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN, ROMAINE, ARUGULA, SPINICH OR MIXED GREENS
|THE SWAN (VEGETARIAN)
|$12.00
ARTICHOKES, OVEN DRIED TOMATOS, EGGPLANT, PORTABELLA MUSHROOM, MOZZARELLA , BASIL
Middle Child
248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Phoagie (Vegan)
|$12.90
Hoisin-Roasted Eggplant, Avocado, Fresh and Frizzled Onions, Stemmy Cilantro, Pho Sauce, Seeded Hoagie Roll. Eggplant contains gluten. No substitutions.
|So Long Sal!
|$12.90
Salami, Prosciutto Cotto, Onion, Sharp Provolone, House Dressing, Artichoke Spread, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
|The Surfer
|$12.90
House Turkey, Swiss, Blueberry Masala Jam, Arugula, Duke's Mayo, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
Mixto Restaurante
1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Empanadas (2)
|$6.50
|Sopa de Camarones
|$15.50
|Maduro Relleno
|$12.00
Poke Burri - Philadelphia
255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ginger Miso Salad
|$3.50
Lettuce, cabbage, carrots, with ginger miso dressing.
|Fresh Tuna Bowl
|$13.00
Fresh seasoned raw tuna or raw salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and pickled ginger.
|Spicy Tuna Nacho
|$7.25
Spicy tuna, avocado, wonton nacho, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and green onions.