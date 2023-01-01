Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Washington Square West

Washington Square West restaurants
Washington Square West restaurants that serve cheesecake

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
Matcha Cheesecake$4.95
Imported from Japan, full-bodied cheesecake. Giving a rich, velvety texture to this matcha cake.
Yuzu Cheesecake$4.95
Imported from Japan, full-bodied cheesecake. Giving a rich, velvety texture to this Yuzu flavored cake.
Mixto Restaurante

1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Mixto pasio cheesecake$14.00
