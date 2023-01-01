Cheesecake in Washington Square West
More about Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Matcha Cheesecake
|$4.95
Imported from Japan, full-bodied cheesecake. Giving a rich, velvety texture to this matcha cake.
|Yuzu Cheesecake
|$4.95
Imported from Japan, full-bodied cheesecake. Giving a rich, velvety texture to this Yuzu flavored cake.