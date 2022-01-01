Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Washington Square West

Washington Square West restaurants
Washington Square West restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box$14.95
Sizzling grilled white chicken breast, glazed with Japanese teriyaki sauce. Lunch box comes with 2pc of dumplings (fried or steamed), white rice, and soup or salad
Chicken Teriyaki$19.95
Chicken marinated on a hot sizzling plate with in-season vegetables, served with miso soup or house green salad
More about Bleu Sushi
Poke Burri - Philadelphia

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panko Chicken Teriyaki$13.50
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds.
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia

