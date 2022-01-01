Go
Philadelphia Sandwich Company - Gilbert

Philadelphia style sandwiches, wings, burgers, salads, sides and desserts

720 West Ray Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$7.99
1/2 lb of battered cheese curds served with a side of our homemade ranch dressing
Cheesesteak
USDA choice grade ribeye steak with grilled onions and choice of cheese on fresh baked signature hoagie roll.
*Cooper Sharp American cheese is a fan favorite*
Onion Rings$6.99
One half pound of thick cut panko coated fried onion rings served with a side of our homemade ranch dressing
Fries$4.99
1/4 inch crispy coat fries tosed in Himalayan pink salt, coarse black pepper, and granulated garlic
Wings
48hr Beer brined, slow baked, then finished in fryer. Tossed in your choice of sauce with homemade ranch or bleu cheese on the side.
Sd Ranch$0.50
Italian Hoagie
Mortadella, capicola, Genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and house Italian dressing on our fresh baked signature hoagie roll
Chicken Philly
Chicken thighs marinated in fresh garlic, basil, oregano and Italian parsley. Grilled and chopped with grilled onions and choice of cheese on our fresh baked signature hoagie roll
Cheese Fries$6.99
1/4" crispy coated fries smothered in Kraft cheese Whiz
Chicken Tenders
Location

720 West Ray Road

Gilbert AZ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

