Go
Toast

Philadelphia Sandwich Company

Craft Beer, spirits, Philly style sandwiches

FRENCH FRIES

7318 E. Stetson Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese Bites$5.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Cheese curds$6.99
Chicken Tenders (1/2 lb)$7.99
French Fries$4.99
Cheesesteak
USDA select or higher grade ribeye from French's meat market in Scottsdale prepared with choice of cheese with or with out grilled onions
Italian Hoagie$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

7318 E. Stetson Dr.

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Feelgood's Pop Up #5

No reviews yet

Make today a Feelgood's day.x

Maple & Ash Food Truck

No reviews yet

Currently closed for summer.

Boondocks Patio & Grill

No reviews yet

You're favorite neighborhood bar with amazing food and a great environment.

Goodwood Tavern

No reviews yet

A local hangout! Modern, easygoing bar & grill offering elevated pub fare, draft beers, a patio & cocktails. Kitchen is open late until 2am every night, and there are dart boards, a pool table, Golden Tee, and Pop-A-Shot Basketball arcade. Always a lively atmosphere and great people watching right in the heart of the Entertainment District of Old Town Scottsdale! Definitely a local favorite! :)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston