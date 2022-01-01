Philadium
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
1631 Packer Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1631 Packer Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Perfect Scoop
Come in and enjoy!
DNS
Come in and enjoy!
Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.
The Talk of the Town
Come in and enjoy!