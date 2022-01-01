Go
Philander's Grill & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1000 US Hwy 10 • $

Avg 4.8 (196 reviews)

Popular Items

Corona Shrimp$11.50
corona beer battered shrimp served with cocktail or tartar sauce & a lemon wedge
Jumbo Wings$12.00
6 of our award winning jumbo wings, tossed in the sauce of your choice and served with ranch or bleu cheese upon request
Boneless Chicken Wings$12.00
Cheese Curds$10.50
fresh Ellsworth cheese curds dipped in our house batter and served with ranch
Buffalo Chicken Melt$10.00
crispy chicken tossed in buffalo, pepper-jack cheese on sourdough
Sconny Burger$10.00
cheddar cheese, pepper-jack cheese, swiss cheese, onion straws & a side of cranberry horseradish
Cheeseburger$8.50
choice of cheese and served with pickles and choice of side
French Dip$13.00
shaved roast beef, swiss cheese on a hoagie with a side of au jus
Western Burger$10.00
bacon, onion straws, pepper-jack cheese & side BBQ
Philanders Frisco Melt$10.00
bacon, swiss, tomato & mayo on sourdough
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 US Hwy 10

Prescott WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
