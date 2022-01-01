Go
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

Unpretentious, pint-sized counter serve offering cheesesteak sandwiches, hot wings & other grub.

3815 Ridge Pike

Popular Items

Wings (6pcs)$7.79
Wings (10pcs)$13.29
Chicken Fingers$7.49
LG Cheesesteak$9.59
Reg French Fries$4.49
Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
Loaded Potato Skins$9.49
Topped with Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese & Bacon. Served with Sour Cream
SM Cheesesteak$7.59
LG Chicken Cheesesteak$9.59
Boneless (10pcs)$9.99
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
