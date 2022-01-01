Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Unpretentious, pint-sized counter serve offering cheesesteak sandwiches, hot wings & other grub.
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
204 W Ridge Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
204 W Ridge Pike
Limerick PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sunshine Cafe
Come in and enjoy! We look forward to meeting you.
Saku Sushi & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Han Dynasty - Royersford
Come in and enjoy!
Limerick Italian Kitchen & Co.
Come in and Enjoy