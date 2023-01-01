Philly Dilly - 607 Private Road 1261
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
607 Private Road 1261, Alvord TX 76225
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carniceria Las Delicias #2 - 1100 W Business 380 unit c
No Reviews
1100 W Business 380 unit c Decatur, TX 76234
View restaurant
Eagle's Point West Bay - EP West Bay
No Reviews
6935 Liberty School Tap Rd, Azle, TX 76020
View restaurant