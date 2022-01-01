Go
Toast

From Philly to Charlit

Home of the authentic Philly cheesesteaks!!!!
Disclaimer……No refunds on orders that are not picked up once you place your order it will be ready between 15-20 minutes…. LOCATED INSIDE THE CITY KITCHEN

2200 Thrift rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll$5.00
(12oz) Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions (12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)$19.00
Whiz whipped (8oz of Philly Cheesesteak meat on a 10in Amoroso roll )with peppers and onions$14.00
Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll)$14.00
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll$14.00
Fries$3.00
Red Velvet Waffles$5.00
3 Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$15.00
Cheese Fries$6.00
6pc wingettes$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2200 Thrift rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Summit Seltzer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Picante Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sun's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Authentic Chinese street food and homestyle cuisine.

Legion Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston