Philly G Steak
Come in and enjoy!
1235 Chattahoochee ave Suite 130
Location
1235 Chattahoochee ave Suite 130
atlanta GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Its Baked Baby
We're an Exciting New Loaded Baked Potato Concept that Caters to Carnivore, Pescatarian, Gluten Free & Vegan food enthusiasts!! Our food is hearty & homemade & you'll always feel at home when you're Dining with US!!
#itsbakedbaby
The indulgence that you Crave anytime of the Day!!!
* All products are prepared separately & cooked in it's own dedicated apparatus *
Grub Truck Stop
You’re now an official Grubber!
Delilah's Everyday Soul
When Oprah Winfrey voted chef and owner Delilah’s mac and cheese “Best in the Nation,” it was all the motivation Delilah needed to continue to cook and share her food with the rest of the world. This acclaimed Philadelphia restaurateur has been featured on Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and the CBS series, Chef on a Shoestring. Delilah, and her daughter, Delana will open Delilah’s Everyday Soul in early fall at Chattahoochee Food Works. The ladies will offer the tastiest fried chicken, mac and cheese, and other southern favorites such as fried green tomatoes, homemade chips, and strawberry lemonade daily.
Baked Kitchen - CFW
Come in and enjoy!