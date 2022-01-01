Go
Philly Philly Steaks

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1611 Route 37 East • $$

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Steak$11.99
steak with mushrooms & choice of cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$5.49
Onion Rings$4.99
Chicken Cheesesteak$10.49
chicken steak with choice of cheese - with onions
California Cheesesteak$11.99
steak with lettuce, tomato, cheese & mayo
Cheese Fries$4.49
French Fries$3.99
Crabby Fries$5.49
French Fries tossed in Old Bay Seasoning and Served with White Wiz dipping sauce
Philly Philly Cheesesteak$11.49
steak with choice of cheese - with onions
Peppers & Onions Sandwich$11.99
steak with choice of cheese, green peppers & fried onions
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1611 Route 37 East

Toms River NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
