Go
Consumer picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0031 (Abington)

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1836 Old York Road

Abington, PA 19001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

1836 Old York Road, Abington PA 19001

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vintage Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1116 Old York Road Abington, PA 19001
View restaurantnext
Duke's Cafe 220 Gibraltar Rd
orange starNo Reviews
220 Gibraltar Rd Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Duke's Cafe 100 Witmer Rd (Suite 150) -
orange starNo Reviews
100 Witmer Rd Suite 150 Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
PLNT Burger - Jenkintown
orange star4.6 • 161
1575 The Fairway Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Simply Fruits
orange starNo Reviews
2618 Easton Road, STE 1B Willow Grove, PA 19090
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
400 Blair Mill Road Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Abington

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0031 (Abington)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston