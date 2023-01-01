Philly Pretzel Factory - 0105 (Avondale)
Open today 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
901 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale PA 19311
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Bamba Ice Cream and Snacks
No Reviews
739 West Cypress Street Suite 10 Kennett Square, PA 19348
View restaurant