Philly Pretzel Factory - Clementon
Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
2001 College Drive, Clementon NJ 08021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Tequila Bar and Restaurant
4.5 • 3,413
817 Blackwood Clementon Rd Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View restaurant
Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria
No Reviews
700 B South Black Horse Pike Blackwood, NJ 08012
View restaurant