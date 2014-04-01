Go
Banner picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - Clementon

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2001 College Drive

Clementon, NJ 08021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

2001 College Drive, Clementon NJ 08021

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Don Tequila Bar and Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,413
817 Blackwood Clementon Rd Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View restaurantnext
Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
700 B South Black Horse Pike Blackwood, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Carollo's Family Restaurant & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
860 Rt 168 Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Pine Hill Tavern
orange star4.4 • 162
1323 Erial Road Pine Hill, NJ 08021
View restaurantnext
Tejas Grill
orange star4.1 • 14
222 S White Horse Pike Stratford, NJ 08084
View restaurantnext
Del Buono's Bakery - Stratford
orange starNo Reviews
303 White Horse Pike Stratford, NJ 08084
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clementon

Don Tequila Bar and Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,413
817 Blackwood Clementon Rd Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View restaurantnext
Pine Hill Tavern
orange star4.4 • 162
1323 Erial Road Pine Hill, NJ 08021
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Clementon

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - Clementon

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston