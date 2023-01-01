Go
Banner picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0114 (Cranberry Twp)

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1691 Pennsylvania 228

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1691 Pennsylvania 228, Cranberry Township PA 16066

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimmy Wan's | Cranberry
orange starNo Reviews
1686 Route 228 Cranberry, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Mintt Pizza and Indian Cuisine - Cranberry Township
orange starNo Reviews
1656 Pennsylvania 228, Suite 103 Cranberry Township, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Big Spring Spirits - Seven Fields
orange starNo Reviews
526 Northpointe Circle Seven Fields, PA 16046
View restaurantnext
Big Spring Spirits - Central Store
orange starNo Reviews
530 Northpointe Circle Seven Fields, PA 16046
View restaurantnext
Rajbhog Indian Market and Cafe - 20111 Route 19 Suite 302 - In the Cranberry Cinemas Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
20111 Route 19 Cranberry Township, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
CHiKN- Cranberry Township
orange starNo Reviews
20018 Rte 19 #100 Cranberry Twp, PA 16066
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cranberry Township

Aladdin's Eatery - Cranberry
orange star4.3 • 578
20424 Route 19 Cranberry Township, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Cranberry (PA)
orange star4.5 • 61
2085 Mackenzie Way Cranberry Township, PA 16066
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0399 - Cranberry Township, PA
orange star4.9 • 34
20215 Route 19 Cranberry Township, PA 16066
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Cranberry Township

Mars

No reviews yet

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Beaver

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0114 (Cranberry Twp)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston