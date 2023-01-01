Go
Banner picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0023 (Medford)

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

617 Stokes Road

Medford, NJ 08055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

617 Stokes Road, Medford NJ 08055

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Honey Post
orange starNo Reviews
20 Trading Post Way Medford Lakes, NJ 08055
View restaurantnext
Cups & Cones / All Star Bagel
orange starNo Reviews
931 Tuckerton Road Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust Pizza & Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 943
Yates Plz,1576 Rt 206 Tabernacle, NJ 08088
View restaurantnext
Casa Nostra Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
320 Evesboro-Medford Rd Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
NeNe's Market
orange starNo Reviews
42 E Main St Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Allora by Da Soli
orange star4.7 • 980
892 NJ-73 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Medford

ITA101
orange star4.4 • 269
20 S Main St Medford, NJ 08055
View restaurantnext
Whole Hog Cafe - Medford
orange star4.3 • 195
192 Route 70 Medford, NJ 08055
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Medford

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Mount Laurel

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moorestown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0023 (Medford)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston