Philly Pretzel Factory - 0052 (Muhlenberg)
Open today 6:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
5334 Allentown Pike, Temple PA 19560
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alebrije Mexican Restaurant - 3225 North 5th Street Highway
No Reviews
3225 North 5th Street Highway Reading, PA 19605
View restaurant
Keagy Produce - Reading Fairgrounds Farmers Market
No Reviews
2934 N 5th St Highway reading, PA 19605
View restaurant