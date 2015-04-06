Philly Pretzel Factory - 0010 (New Britain)
Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
424 Town Center, New Britain PA 18901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bagel Barn Cafe - 4275 County Line Road #3
4.7 • 49
4275 County Line Road Suite 3 Chalfont, PA 18914
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Britain
The Hattery Stove & Still - 18 west state street
4.3 • 1,293
18 west state street Doylestown, PA 18901
View restaurant