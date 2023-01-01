Philly Pretzel Factory - 0018 (Norristown)
Open today 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Location
132 West Main Street, Norristown PA 19401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Workhorse Brewing Company - KOP Tap Room
No Reviews
250 King Manor Drive King Of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurant