Go
Consumer picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0298 (Brodheadsville)

Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

107 Kinsley Drive

Brodheadsville, PA 18322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

107 Kinsley Drive, Brodheadsville PA 18322

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sorrenti's Cherry Valley Vineyard
orange star4.1 • 68
130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd Saylorsburg, PA 18353
View restaurantnext
The Brick Lounge & La Roma Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3827 Route 115 Blakeslee, PA 18610
View restaurantnext
Timbers Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Route 715 Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext
Covered Bridge Inn
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Little Gap Rd Palmerton, PA 18071
View restaurantnext
Detzi's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 951
570 N Lehigh Ave Wind Gap, PA 18091
View restaurantnext
Point Phillips Hotel
orange star4.7 • 1,332
943 Point Phillips Rd Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Brodheadsville

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0298 (Brodheadsville)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston