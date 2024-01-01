Go
Banner picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0202 (Burlington Walmart)

Open today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2106 Mount Holly Road

Burlington, NJ 08016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

2106 Mount Holly Road, Burlington NJ 08016

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sun Island Bar-BQ & Jerk Jamaican Restaurant - 34 US 130 Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
34 Burlington Pike Burlington, NJ 08016
View restaurantnext
Asad's Hot Chicken | Burlington
orange starNo Reviews
240 US 130 Burlington, NJ 08016
View restaurantnext
Grab & Go Mart & Deli
orange star4.5 • 134
420 Keim Boulevard Burlington, NJ 08016
View restaurantnext
B-UNOS (Burlington)
orange star4.7 • 7,453
350 High St Burlington, NJ 08016
View restaurantnext
Sun Island Bar-BQ & Jerk, LLC - Willingboro, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
400 John F Kennedy Way Unit 100 Willingboro, NJ 08046
View restaurantnext
The Union House - 19 East Union Street
orange starNo Reviews
19 E. Union St. Burlington, NJ 08016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burlington

B-UNOS (Burlington)
orange star4.7 • 7,453
350 High St Burlington, NJ 08016
View restaurantnext
Grab & Go Mart & Deli
orange star4.5 • 134
420 Keim Boulevard Burlington, NJ 08016
View restaurantnext
Glassy Brown Cookies
orange star4.7 • 31
224 High Street Burlington, NJ 08016
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Burlington

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Moorestown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Mount Laurel

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0202 (Burlington Walmart)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston