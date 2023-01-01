Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Blackwood
  • /
  • Philly Pretzel Factory - 0160 (Turnersville Walmart)
Banner picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0160 (Turnersville Walmart)

Open today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3501 New Jersey 42

Turnersville, NJ 08012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

3501 New Jersey 42, Turnersville NJ 08012

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Witcher's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
6a shoppers lane Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
The Wing Kitchen - Turnersville
orange starNo Reviews
6a Shoppers Lane Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Carollo's Family Restaurant & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
860 Rt 168 Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
The Wing Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
200 Hurffville Rd Washington, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
700 B South Black Horse Pike Blackwood, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Tuscan Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4 Sewell, NJ 08080
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Turnersville

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0160 (Turnersville Walmart)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston