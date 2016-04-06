Philly Pretzel Factory - 0165 (Willow Grove Walmart)
Open today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
2101 Blair Mill Road, Willow Grove PA 19090
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spread Bagelry Upper Dublin - 1091 Market St
No Reviews
1091 Market St Dresher, PA 19025
View restaurant
Duke's Cafe 100 Witmer Rd (Suite 150) -
4.6 • 16
100 Witmer Rd Suite 150 Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurant