Go
Banner picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0165 (Willow Grove Walmart)

Open today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2101 Blair Mill Road

Willow Grove, PA 19090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

2101 Blair Mill Road, Willow Grove PA 19090

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Manny's Deli Stop
orange starNo Reviews
4003 Welsh Road Upper Moreland Township, PA 19090
View restaurantnext
Spread Bagelry Upper Dublin - 1091 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
1091 Market St Dresher, PA 19025
View restaurantnext
Duke's Cafe 220 Gibraltar Rd
orange starNo Reviews
220 Gibraltar Rd Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Duke's Cafe 100 Witmer Rd (Suite 150) -
orange star4.6 • 16
100 Witmer Rd Suite 150 Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Simply Fruits
orange starNo Reviews
2618 Easton Road, STE 1B Willow Grove, PA 19090
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pizzeria & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
400 Blair Mill Road Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Willow Grove

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

North Wales

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0165 (Willow Grove Walmart)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston