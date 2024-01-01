Go
Banner picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - O'Fallon, MO

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2015 State Highway K

O'Fallon, MO 63366

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2015 State Highway K, O'Fallon MO 63366

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oberweis Dairy - O'Fallon, MO - Oberweis/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
orange starNo Reviews
1816 Highway K O'Fallon, MO 63366
View restaurantnext
Show-Me's Sports Bar & Grill - O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
2509 State Highway K O'Fallon, MO 63368
View restaurantnext
Organic Girl Life Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8803 Veterans Memorial Parkway O'Fallon, MO 63366
View restaurantnext
The Corner Pub & Grill - Corner Pub O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
2921 HIGHWAY K OFALLON, MO 63368
View restaurantnext
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
2931 HIGHWAY K O'FALLON, MO 63368
View restaurantnext
Barrels Taphouse and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
Highway N O Fallon, MO 63304
View restaurantnext
Map

More near O'Fallon

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ballwin

No reviews yet

Eureka

No reviews yet

Florissant

No reviews yet

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - O'Fallon, MO

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston