Go
Banner picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - 69th Street Term

Open today 7:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6901 Market St

Philadelphia, PA 19082

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

6901 Market St, Philadelphia PA 19082

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shrimp King - 6858 Marshall Road
orange starNo Reviews
6858 Marshall Road Upper Darby, PA 19082
View restaurantnext
Crisp Chik'N - 27 North Lansdowne Ave
orange starNo Reviews
27 North Lansdowne Ave Lansdowne, PA 19050
View restaurantnext
El Chapulin Mexican Restaurant - 8901 West Chester Pike
orange starNo Reviews
8901 West Chester Pike Upper Darby, PA 19082
View restaurantnext
Craftys Soul Plus - 5610 Lancaster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5610 Lancaster Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19131
View restaurantnext
Coconut Breeze Cuisine
orange star4.1 • 1,302
708 Church Lane Yeadon, PA 19050
View restaurantnext
Yard Pub - 300 west Chester pike
orange starNo Reviews
300 west Chester pike Havertown, PA 19083
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Philadelphia

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - 69th Street Term

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston